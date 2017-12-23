UGC appoints NAAC Director DP Singh as its new chairman

UGC has appointed Professor Dhirendra Pal Singh as its new chairman. UGC has appointed Professor Dhirendra Pal Singh as its new chairman.

UGC Chairman: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued an order announcing the appointment of Professor Dhirendra Pal Singh today as its new chairman. Prof. Singh currently serving as the director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru. He has been appointed the UGC chairman for a period of five years, according to the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Since April 2017, the post of UGC chief had been lying vacant after the retirement of Professor Ved Prakash. At present, Prof. Virander Singh Chauhan, UGC member, is officiating as the chairperson of the regulatory body for higher education institutions.

UGC is the apex body of higher education responsible for coordination, determination and maintenance of standards of universities in the country.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd