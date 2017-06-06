UGC, AICTE to be scrapped, replaced by HEERA

Niti Aayog’s Amitabh Kant, higher education secretary KK Sharma among a committee are working on a detailed blueprint for HEERA. Niti Aayog’s Amitabh Kant, higher education secretary KK Sharma among a committee are working on a detailed blueprint for HEERA.

The government is planning to scrap the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and replace them with a common regulator which is being called Higher Education Empowerment Regulation Agency (HEERA).

The reform will “eliminate all overlaps in jurisdiction and also do away with regulatory provisions that may no longer be relevant”, a senior official said, according to the Economic Times. Niti Aayog’s Amitabh Kant, higher education secretary KK Sharma among a committee are working on a detailed blueprint for the same.

As per reports, the new regulations will be “short and clean” and will focus on outcomes by defining the minimum standards. Officials had commented that separating technical and non-technical education is “outmoded and out of sync” with the rest of the world and that a single regulator would result in better outcomes.

The idea of replacing multiple regulatory authorities with one has been circulating since the era of the UPA National Knowledge Commission, ET reported, but has not come to form till date. HEERA aims to take strong action when needed and end the UGC’s “inspector raj and harassment”.

