UCEED 2018: Result declared at uceed.iitb.ac.in, Pune’s Saumya Divya Oberoi tops the exam

UCEED result 2018: The result of Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. All those who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in. The exam is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur. Out of 11567 candidates who appeared, 6219 qualified. The first rank was obtained by Pune’s Saumya Divya Oberoi, with 244 score, followed by Ghaziabad’s Atul Tripathi, with 230 score, and Thiruvananthapuram’s Krishna Ramesh Nair with a score of 223.

UCEED result 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Announcements’, click on the ‘candidate portal link’

Step 3: Click on login

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also download their scorecards now. UCEED is a test centre based, computer examination. The duration of the same was three hours. This year, it was conducted on January 20 from 10 am to 1:00 pm. Last year, the exam was held on January 22 in 19 cities across the country and Tanmay Pathak of Gurgaon topped the exam with a score of 224.

