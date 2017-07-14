UBTER JEEP 2017 first round of seat allotment results to be declared at ubter.in

The verification and payment of fee process will be held from July 15 to 21. The verification and payment of fee process will be held from July 15 to 21.

The first allotment result of the Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic (JEEP) 2017 is likely to be released today at ubter.in. The exam was held on May 7 and 8, 2017. Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee (UBTER) conducted the polytechnic entrance examination for nearly one lakh engineering aspirants. The qualified candidates have to report to their allocated institution with all relevant documents. The verification and payment of fee process will be held from July 15 to 21.

UBTER JEEP 2017 results, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEEP 2017 merit list

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: A pdf file will open displaying names and percentage of selected candidates.

Step 5: Download and take a print out

There are nearly 5,685 seats in 70 government polytechnics, 365 seats in 1 government aided and 14,940 seats in 56 private polytechnics. Overall, the seats available for the academic session are 20,990. The ranks will be finalised on the basis of the performance of the students in the polytechnic entrance exam (JEEP 2017). The second seat allotment process will start July 25 to 28, the result of which will be announced on August 1.

JEEP is a state level polytechnic entrance exam that is conducted for the admission in various diploma programmes in the field of engineering, pharmacy, fashion designing, etc

