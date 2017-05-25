Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 results 2017 to be announced on May 30

UBSE results 2017: Last year, the Uttarakhand Board had announced the results on May 25. UBSE results 2017: Last year, the Uttarakhand Board had announced the results on May 25.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, 12th results 2017: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the class 10 and 12 board results in the final week of May 30. As per Amar Ujala, the results will be released at 11 am at the UBSE’s office.

A total of 1,33,814 lakh students appeared for HSC exam while about 1,33,413 lakh students have given SSC exams. The exam was held from March 17 till April 10.

Students can access their results on the official website of the board – uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.



Steps to check Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, 12th results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the relevant link – Class 10 results 2017 or Class 12 results 2017

A new page will open

Enter your roll number, date of birth, security code and submit

Download and take a print out

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) conducts the board examination for Class 10 and 12 students. It is responsible of prescribing courses of instructions and text books and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.

Every year, UBSE, also known as the Uttarakhand Vidhyalayee Shiksha Parishad (Ramnagar – Nainital), announces the Uttarakhand Board results from its Ramnagar office.

