Uttrakhand UBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2018 to commence from March 5, important dates

UBSE Boards 2018: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the exam dates for class 10 and 12 board exams. As per the schedule, the exams are slated to be conducted from March 5 for class 12 and March 6 for class 10. They will conclude on March 24 for both the classes. A meeting of the examination committee was organised at the Council Office, Ramnagar yesterday and Secretary Dr. Neeta Tiwari released the programme, stated a regional portal uttarakhandnewsnetwork. It is expected that the practicals will be conduced in February. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

This year, the board exam results were announced on May 30. Overall 1,50,352 lakh students had appeared for HSC exam while about 1,71,220 lakh students had given SSC exams. The exams were held from March 17 till April 10.

About Uttarakhand Board

UBSE was established in 2001 and has its headquarters in Ramnagar. It is an agency of the Uttarakhand government, which carries out the task related to prescribing courses of instructions and text books and conducting examinations for school students in Uttarakhand. At present, more than 10,000 schools are affiliated with the board.

