Uttarakhand: UK Board Class 10th Results Declared, check how to download

UBSE UK board 10th class results 2017: About 1,71,220 students appeared for the papers. UBSE UK board 10th class results 2017: About 1,71,220 students appeared for the papers.

UBSE UK board 10th class results 2017: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results for the Class 10th board exams 2017. Students who have appeared for the exam and have been eagerly waiting for the results can check the same from the official website.

UBES conducted the Class 10 board exams from March 18 to April 10, 2017 and about 1,71,220 students appeared for the papers. Last year, the results were announced on May 25. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), also known as the Uttarakhand Vidhyalayee Shiksha Parishad (Ramnagar – Nainital), conducts the board examination for Class 10 and 12 students.

Sites where results are available:

ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

examresults.net/Uttarakhand

Steps to download the UBSE results 2017:

– Go to the above mentioned websites.

– Click on the link for the Uttarakhand class 10 or 12 results 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Read | Uttarakhand: UK Board Class 10th, 11th and 12th results out, check here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd