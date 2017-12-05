Two years on, DU V-C still has no official deputy

As of now, the university has appointed an interim pro-V-C and proctor. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA As of now, the university has appointed an interim pro-V-C and proctor. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, who will complete two years in office in March 2018, is yet to appoint a full-time pro vice-chancellor and a proctor. The pro-V-C performs the functions of the vice-chancellor when the latter is on leave.

As per the university statutes, the term of the pro-V-C runs parallel to that of the V-C. The V-C of a university is appointed for a period of five years. As of now, the university has appointed an interim pro-V-C and proctor.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tyagi said, “There are a few arrangements that I cannot talk about right now. These will be discussed later.”

Rule 11 (H) (1) (2) of the Delhi University statutes states: “The pro-vice-chancellor — if the Executive Council decides that there should be one — shall be appointed by the Executive Council on the recommendation of the vice-chancellor, and on such terms as may be laid down in the Ordinances. The term of office of the pro-vice-chancellor shall ordinarily be coterminous with the office of the V-C… the pro-vice-chancellor shall continue in office until his successor is appointed.”

However, an order passed on June 1, 2016, stated: “Director, south campus, J P Khurana will look after the work of pro-V-C as an interim arrangement until further orders”. A member of the executive council, J L Gupta, said he had written to the V-C on the appointment in April and had raised it again during the EC meeting in July. “I had questioned the V-C on how the actions of the university are not in variance with the statute concerned. The V-C was dismissive,” Gupta alleged.

Teachers, however, said this is not the first time the university has been without a full-time pro-V-C. The proctor, meanwhile, is in charge of discipline at the university. At present, Professor Neeta Sehgal is the interim proctor.

Statute 12 (B) states: “The proctor shall be appointed by the Executive Council on the recommendation of the vice-chancellor and shall exercise such powers and perform such duties with respect to maintaining discipline among students, as may be assigned to him by the vice-chancellor. The proctor shall hold office for a term of two years.”

