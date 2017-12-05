Top Stories

Two years on, DU V-C still has no official deputy

As per the university statutes, the term of the pro-V-C runs parallel to that of the V-C. The V-C of a university is appointed for a period of five years.

Written by Shradha Chettri | New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2017 2:05 am
Delhi University professors, harassment of Du students, harassment of Du faculty, Cluster Innovation Centre, Maurice Nagar Police Station, world news, Latest news As of now, the university has appointed an interim pro-V-C and proctor. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA
Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, who will complete two years in office in March 2018, is yet to appoint a full-time pro vice-chancellor and a proctor. The pro-V-C performs the functions of the vice-chancellor when the latter is on leave.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tyagi said, “There are a few arrangements that I cannot talk about right now. These will be discussed later.”

Rule 11 (H) (1) (2) of the Delhi University statutes states: “The pro-vice-chancellor — if the Executive Council decides that there should be one — shall be appointed by the Executive Council on the recommendation of the vice-chancellor, and on such terms as may be laid down in the Ordinances. The term of office of the pro-vice-chancellor shall ordinarily be coterminous with the office of the V-C… the pro-vice-chancellor shall continue in office until his successor is appointed.”

However, an order passed on June 1, 2016, stated: “Director, south campus, J P Khurana will look after the work of pro-V-C as an interim arrangement until further orders”. A member of the executive council, J L Gupta, said he had written to the V-C on the appointment in April and had raised it again during the EC meeting in July. “I had questioned the V-C on how the actions of the university are not in variance with the statute concerned. The V-C was dismissive,” Gupta alleged.

Teachers, however, said this is not the first time the university has been without a full-time pro-V-C. The proctor, meanwhile, is in charge of discipline at the university. At present, Professor Neeta Sehgal is the interim proctor.

Statute 12 (B) states: “The proctor shall be appointed by the Executive Council on the recommendation of the vice-chancellor and shall exercise such powers and perform such duties with respect to maintaining discipline among students, as may be assigned to him by the vice-chancellor. The proctor shall hold office for a term of two years.”

