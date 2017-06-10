Two years in a row, ‘goof-ups’ in FTII admissions

The Film and Television Institute of India. The Film and Television Institute of India.

Jaydeep Ghoghari (23), a resident of Surat, was elated when he received a communication from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), informing him that he had cleared the written test and auditions for admission in the institute’s prestigious diploma course in acting.

For Jaydeep, the son of a daily labourer at a diamond cutting factory, getting admission in FTII was a dream come true. But his joy was shortlived as on June 5, Jaydeep received another e-mail from FTII’s Academic Office, informing him that the list of shortlisted candidates was being “redrawn in view of a calculation error”.

While the earlier e-mail had instructed him to visit Pune on June 12, the second one asked him not to do so, as his name “does not figure in the revised list”.

“It was shocking! How can this happen at such a prestigious institute? The e-mail and calls didn’t give any explanation about how the error occurred. I wasn’t convinced. The next day, I sent them an e-mail demanding documentary proof, which showed my marks and the marks of the other candidate who pushed me out of the merit list. They didn’t bother to respond,” said Jaydeep, adding that he has been unable to eat or sleep since he received the ‘rejection letter’.

He also took to Twitter, raising the issue with Rajyavardhan Rathore, minister of state for Information and Broadcasting.

The admission process for seven film courses and four television courses in FTII is currently underway. The institute had held a written test for admission to the various courses at 20 centres in India on March 26. As many as 3,572 candidates aspirants for the film courses, and 1,281 students interested in TV courses, took the test.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App