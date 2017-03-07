Two more held for HSC paper ‘leak’

TWO MORE persons were arrested early Monday morning in connection with the question paper leaks in the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination in the state. So far, a total of four persons, including three students, have been arrested for allegedly leaking the papers on WhatsApp. Mohammad Aman Mohammad Islam Shaikh (19) and Suresh Vimalchand Jha (26), both residents of Kandivli East, were picked up by Vashi police at 3.39 am on Monday. While Shaikh is an HSC external student, Jha works as a teacher in a private tuition centre, the police said. “We have arrested four people for examination malpractice. Two were arrested early morning on Monday. Investigation is on to find others involved in the leaks,” said Hemant Nagrale, commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai.

Vashi police had earlier arrested Rahul Bachelal Bhaskar (22) and Azharuddin Kamaruddin Shaikh on March 5 in connection with the leaks.

The accused are second- and third-year BCom students respectively and are residents of Malvani, Malad.

So far, Marathi, Physics and Secretarial Practice papers have been leaked around 15 minutes before the commencement of examination.

The mathematics paper was also leaked on March 6, even as the two arrests were made early morning the same day.

“Images of the mathematics paper for the commerce stream appeared on Whatsapp at 10.40 am Monday. We made a fresh complaint at Vashi police station regarding the matter,” said SY Chandekar, secretary for Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division.

“The complaint was attached to the existing FIRs in the examination malpractice case,” Chandekar added.

No arrests have been made in connection with the mathematics paper leak. However, an officer at the Vashi police station said that a team had been sent to investigate the matter.

A case under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other Specified Examination Act, read with section 66 (a) of the IT Act was registered. All four accused have been remanded in police custody till March 9.

