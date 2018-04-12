Two days left for JEE Mains online exam 2018: Here is how to prepare

JEE Mains online exam 2018: The exams will be conducted across the country on April 15, 16, for admissions to IIT, NIT. Representatioanal JEE Mains online exam 2018: The exams will be conducted across the country on April 15, 16, for admissions to IIT, NIT. Representatioanal

There is a beautiful ring to the adage – “Nothing succeeds like success!”

JEE Mains online exam 2018: It is that time of the year when lakhs – even crores – of youngsters prepare for their first steps towards the world of engineering. With JEE Main Computer Based Test scheduled to be held on 15-16th April, students across the country are preparing to ace this three-hour long exam that will determine their chance to earn a seat in an IIT or an NIT.

With just one-two days left for this exam, different students must be at different levels of preparedness. However, the last minute revisions and strategizing always comes handy especially for a competitive examination of this stature.

This is an online exam which is different from the conventional paper-and-pen exam. Unsuspecting students might land up overlooking several elements given the online format.

In this format – a simple, uncomplicated interface presents the questions on a computer screen and candidates are given an all-you-can-use/unlimited supply of rough sheets to carry out the calculations. This is unlike the paper-and-pen version, where the candidate is expected to utilize the limited available blank space for rough work judiciously. The new format can become a massive advantage if students meticulously plan and organize their rough work so they can quickly verify if the right option has been picked at a cursory glance.

Another significant factor is that the interface constantly displays both the number of unattempted questions as well as the remaining time. While this allows candidates to track their progress and allocate time wisely, the unprepared candidates often feel the pressure of every ticking minute which leads them to take unreasonable risks. Hence, it is pragmatic and wise to get used to the format via mock tests and develop a sense of ease with the process.

Further, we want to bring out the best performance in the three hours, and thus candidates should attune their mind to that specific time window for optimal results. It is important for every candidate to be on time, keep calm, eat light, and dress for comfort as per the local weather.

No doubt, learning from the screen has become our primary habit; but when it comes to taking a three-hour long exam with constant shuttling of focus between the screen and paper, it can be an unsettling and tiring experience. The key here is to practice in the similar format that will make the candidate comfortable on the main exam day.

Lastly, many students go overboard and take too many mock online tests which might create fatigue. It is important for the candidate to find his/her personal balance between just-enough practice and overexertion.

JEE Mains online exam 2018: Here are last minute tips

1. Analyze the paper-and-pen JEE 2018 paper. It is very important to understand the level and weightage. Try timing and solving this paper like a Mock JEE paper

2. Do not pick up new material/concepts right now. Focus on your strengths and do not do anything new last moment.

3. Revise what you had covered

Final pointers!

Pay attention to the type of questions that have been asked in the paper-and-pen version(s). It is reasonable to assume that the online version of JEE wouldn’t be too different from its conventional counterpart. Hence, the candidate can gather clues to the type of questions and length of the different sections of the exam.

For instance, the general consensus is that the mathematics section was lengthy, with calculation-intensive questions. Should the online JEE retain a similar flavour, the candidate can be mentally prepared to allocate more time for the section and even choose battles wisely. Since we are well into the eleventh hour of the journey, it is important to keep the spirit up, stay calm, and maintain a positive and hopeful outlook. Try not to venture into new topics; it is a better trade-off to revise what you have already covered over the years. Good Luck & Go Conquer it.

