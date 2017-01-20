Two city students bag title trophy in Abacus competition

In the competition, nearly 4,000 students from the state between the age group of 4-13 years had participated. In the competition, nearly 4,000 students from the state between the age group of 4-13 years had participated.

Two city students have won the title trophy at the 13th state level UCMAS Abacus and mental arithmetic competition that witnessed around 4,000 students from across Maharashtra. Eight-year-old Disha Shrikant Mahale from Nerul and nine-year-old Aryan Shivdhani Yadav from suburban Mira Road won the Junior and Senior ‘Champions of Champions’ trophy, respectively, along with cash and other rewards at the competition held earlier this week.

In the competition, nearly 4,000 students from the state between the age group of 4-13 years had participated where students had to solve 200 mathematics questions in eight minutes depending on the students’ level, using only an abacus or mental arithmetic.

The competition was organised by CBS Education Pvt Ltd, the Master Franchisee of UCMAS (Mumbai Region). Speaking about the competition, Bhanu Rajput, Director of CBS Education said, “It is a very proud moment for us, our main objective behind organising this competition is to find abacus genius and to develop a healthy competitive spirit among the children while giving them an opportunity and platform to showcase their talent.”

Universal Concept Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) is an international educational organisation globally recognised as a leader in whole brain development and mental arithmetic training, which runs all over India and abroad. It trains children of 4-13 years in arithmetic and enhances skills like concentration, creativity, listening and photographic memory.

