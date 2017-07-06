Two city girls ranked among top 25 in Company Secretary Exam

Two city girls have scored 20th and 21st ranks in the Company Secretary foundation exam, results of which were announced on Wednesday. Eighteen-year-olds Shrikrupa Vibhute and Bhargavi K Kulkarnii are both first-year Commerce students in city-based colleges and it was their first attempt at this exam, in 2017. “I have always wanted to pursue CS. The result is the fruit of a year-long hard work. This would not have been possible without the support of my parents,” said 20th ranker Vibhute, a student of BMCC.

She aims at pursuing a career in CS, she said there are more levels of the exam that she now has to prepare. She said she would study six to eight hours a day after attending her regular college, in last six months. “Since December, I have been regularly preparing for this exam. During the last month before the exam, I was attempting various tests alongside regular preparations,” said an elated Bhargavi, a student of Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, who scored 324 out of 400 to secure the 20th rank in the country.

She said her joy has doubled after scoring higher than what she had expected. She added, “Though I was expecting a score around 320, I am extremely happy with my performance and hope to continue to do well in future too.” Every year, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) conducts the exam that has four papers to be attempted by students. This year, the computer-based exam was conducted on June 3 and June 4.

