Twice failed, CUG hopes to start Gujarati centre

In 2015, when the CUG first invited applications for postgraduation in Gujarati, there were two applicants who failed to turn up during counselling and admissions. In 2015, when the CUG first invited applications for postgraduation in Gujarati, there were two applicants who failed to turn up during counselling and admissions.

After failing twice to launch the Centre for Gujarati to offer postgraduate degree in the language, Central University of Gujarat (CUG) has once again invited online applications this year. This despite the sanction of seven posts for the centre by UGC — a professor, two associate professors and four assistant professors. These have been notified this year again. CUG Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Syed Abdul Bari said they don’t have an issue with funds. “Being a scheduled language, the varsity is not only ready to offer postgraduation in Gujarati but also MPhil and PhD.

The only issue is that there are no takers,” said the VC. In 2015, when the CUG first invited applications for postgraduation in Gujarati, there were two applicants who failed to turn up during counselling and admissions. The following year, the applications increased to six and four were finally admitted. However, they dropped out of Gujarati after getting admissions in English and Hindi. “Bound by the financial and academic obligations, the university cannot start a course with one or two students. What if in the second year or in the middle of the academic session, these two students too dropped out? I am ready to start it with a minimum of eight to 10 students,” Prof Bari added. In its third attempt this year, the university is confident of getting more applications after the involvement of Bhasha Research and Publication Centre in Vadodara, which have signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct seminars, lectures and other programmes with the CUG.

“The awareness about job prospects, both globally and locally, in Gujarati language needs to be spread,” said Kanjibhai Patel, one of the trustees of Bhasha Research and Publication Centre that undertakes study and promotion of Indian languages, literature, culture and arts as well as ethnographic, cultural and comparative studies. The university is also in talks with Gujarat-based Matrubhasha Abhiyan, a campaign by the linguistic experts of Gujarati to generate interest in the language among students and researchers. “We have had meetings with the trustees and are hoping something will materialise,” confirmed Prof Bari. The last date for submitting applications is June 19.

The university has five centres under its School of Languages, Literature and Culture Studies – Centre for German Studies, Centre for English Studies, Centre for Hindi and Literature, Centre for Chinese Language and Culture and a Centre for Comparative Literature and Translation Studies. The intake in these centres is between 15 and 20 with English being the most popular, followed by Hindi, Chinese and German.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App