Tweaked spellings help DUSU candidates make election cut

The Delhi University on Wednesday released the names of candidates for Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections. Even after receiving a contempt notice from the National Green Tribunal, those who have allegedly defaced the walls across the city have not faced action. The only reason— the candidates whose posters were allegedly pasted around the campus and the city added extra letters to their name.

The presidential candidate from ABVP has, in all his campaigning material, written his name as Rajjat Chaudhary. His name is, however, spelt with a single J. The vice-presidential candidate for the ABVP, too, has allegedly done something similar. While his name is usually spelt as Paarth Rana, he has removed the extra “a” and used just Parth Rana in the campaigning materials.

The ABVP’s secretary candidate, Mahamedhaa Nagar, has spelt her surname as Naagar in the posters and pamphlets that were pasted and distributed across the campus. The NSUI, too, has allegedly done something similar. Their vice-presidential candidate is called Kunal Sehrawat. But the posters and pamphlets have his surname spelt as “Serawat”.

Their presidential candidate, Rocky Tussed, had completely changed his name. Tussed was Tusser in the hoardings and pamphlets. However, the DU Election office cancelled Tussed’s nomination citing disciplinary reasons. The NSUI said that if his name is not cleared, “Alka will fight the polls”.

A former DU election officer, DS Rawat, had earlier said that different spellings is one of the reasons why the university is unable to take action against those defacing the walls. “The students can rightfully claim that it is not their posters as the spelling does not match. Legally, too, this point stands. So the university cannot do much about it,” said Rawat.

Surprisingly, Ankiv Basoya of the ABVP, whose posters and pamphlets can be seen across the city, withdrew his nomination at the last minute. The ABVP said he did so on “mutual understanding” and that he has been promised a ticket from the organisation next year.

