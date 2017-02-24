Telangana inter class 11, 12 exam 2017: Date sheet available check here

Telangana inter class 11, 12 exam 2017: The examinations will begin on March 1, 2017. (Express photo) Telangana inter class 11, 12 exam 2017: The examinations will begin on March 1, 2017. (Express photo)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the date sheet for the Intermediate Public Examinations that will take place in March 2017. Candidates can download the time table available on the official website (or check below to see the dates).

The theory exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. The practical examinations were conducted from February 3 to February 22, 2017. The main examinations will begin on March 1, 2017 with the Second Language paper 1 for the first year and Second Language paper 2 for the second year. The exams will carry on till March 17, 2017.

Telangana class 11 date sheet:

Wednesday, March 1 , 2017

Second Language paper-I

Friday, March 3, 2017

English paper-I

Monday, March 6, 2017

Mathematics paper-IA

Botany paper-I

Civics paper-I

psychology paper-I

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Mathematics paper-IB

Zoology paper-I

History paper-I

Friday, March 10, 2017

Physics paper-I

Economics-I

Classical Language paper-I

Monday, March 13, 2017

Chemistry paper-I

Commerce paper-I

Sociology paper-I

fine arts

music paper-I

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Geology paper-I

home sciences paper-I

public administration paper-I

logic paper-I

Bridge Course Maths paper-I

Friday, March 17, 2017

Modern Language paper-I

Geography Paper-I

Telangana class 12 date sheet:

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Second Language paper-II

Saturday, March 4, 2017

English paper-II

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Mathematics paper-IIA

Botany paper-II

Civics paper-II

psychology paper-II

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Mathematics paper-IIB

Zoology paper-II

History paper-II

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Physics paper-II

Economics-II,

Classical Language paper-II

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Chemistry paper-II

Commerce paper-II

Sociology paper-II

Fine Arts

Music paper-II

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Geology paper-II

Home sciences paper-II

Public administration paper-II

Logic paper-II

Bridge Course Maths paper-II

Saturday, March 18, 2017

Modern Language paper-II

Geography Paper-II

