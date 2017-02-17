Telangana TS police constable main exam results 2016 declared

TSLPRB results: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has declared the results of police constable final examination 2016 on the official website. The preliminary exam was held on April 24 while the main was conducted in
The Board had earlier released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for 9281 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) police constable, constable, firemen posts. The Board has released a 30-page list of successful
The candidates who had written the exam can check the selected list by following the steps written below.
Steps to check TS police constable results 2016
Visit the official website – tslprb.in
On the homepage, click on the link ‘Police Constable (Civil/AR/ SARCPL/TSSP/ SPF/Fireman) Results’ flashing under the ‘new’ section
A pdf file will open
The results will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results and save it for further reference
Vacancy details: 11281 posts
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil)
(Men & Women) in Police Department — 2108
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) (Men
& Women) in Police Department — 4462
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL)
(Men) in Police Department — 56
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP)
(Men) in Police Department — 4065
Constable (Men) in Special Protection Force (SPF)
Department — 174
Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department — 416
