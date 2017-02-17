Telangana TS police constable main exam results 2016 declared

TS police constable results 2016: The Board has released a 30-page list of successful TS police constable results 2016: The Board has released a 30-page list of successful

TSLPRB results: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has declared the results of police constable final examination 2016 on the official website. The preliminary exam was held on April 24 while the main was conducted in

The Board had earlier released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for 9281 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) police constable, constable, firemen posts. The Board has released a 30-page list of successful

The candidates who had written the exam can check the selected list by following the steps written below.

Steps to check TS police constable results 2016

Visit the official website – tslprb.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘Police Constable (Civil/AR/ SARCPL/TSSP/ SPF/Fireman) Results’ flashing under the ‘new’ section

A pdf file will open

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and save it for further reference

Vacancy details: 11281 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil)

(Men & Women) in Police Department — 2108

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) (Men

& Women) in Police Department — 4462

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL)

(Men) in Police Department — 56

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP)

(Men) in Police Department — 4065

Constable (Men) in Special Protection Force (SPF)

Department — 174

Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department — 416

