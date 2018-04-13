TSBIE, TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Announce soon, check pass percentage, toppers list here

Telangana TS Intermediate results 2018: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will announce the results of 1st, 2nd year examinations shortly. The candidates can check the results through the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in, once it will be announced.
Nearly 9.63 lakh candidates appeared for both first and second year examinations this year of which nearly 4.36 lakh candidates are from the 1st year. Last year, as many as 4.14 lakh candidates have sat for the Inter exams. The first year exams were held from February 28 to March 17 while the second year exams were held from March 1 to March 19 at around 1,294 centres. Around, 25,395 invigilators were deputed with the Telangana Board constituted 1,294 chief superintendents and 1,294 departmental officers.
Highlights
What is the pass per centage?
The minimum pass percentage is 35 per cent. The examination took place in three parts, Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects
Where will be the results available?
The candidates can check the results by visiting the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in.
As the results to be declared in few hours, the candidates who are not satisfied with results, can apply for re-evaluation. Like, last year, the board will announce re-evaluation process after the announcement of results
Over 4.3 per cent recorded absent this year, with number of absentees ranged from 13,000 to 25,000 students every day.
