TSBIE intermediate results 2018: Steps to apply for revaluation

TSBIE intermediate results 2018: The results of both 1st and 2nd year exams have been announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE).

The results of 1st and 2nd year examination have been announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on the official website — tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Many students might not be happy with their performance and the marks obtained and might be looking forward to revaluation or re-verification. The good news is that the revaluation process for the same has started and students can now apply for recounting, scanned copy-cum-reverification of valued answer scripts. Students should login to the official website mentioned above.

The first year exams were conducted from February 28 to March 17, while the second year exams were held from March 1 to March 19 at around 1,294 centres. A total of 4.55 lakh students had appeared for the inter first year exams of which 62.35 per cent have passed. Girls have outnumbered boys by scoring pass percentage of 69 while boys are at 55.66 per cent. Similarly, for the second year, a total of 4,29,398 students gave the exam and the pass percentage stood at 67.25 per cent. The girls have outshone boys here as well with pass percentage of 73.2 per cent and boys are at 61 per cent.

TSBIE results 2018, revaluation/recounting process

Step 1: Log on to the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and click on ‘Student online services’

Step 2: On the left hand side of the page, click on ‘Re-verification of valued answer scripts/recounting of marks’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get data’

Step 5: Follow the steps and complete the transaction

The applicants are required to take the print out of acknowledgement and note the transaction reference number for further reference, once the application form has been submitted. It has to be noted that candidates cannot ask for the re-valuation or recounting of marks of other students.

The candidates have to pay Rs 200 online in case they are unsatisfied with their marks. In case someone wants the scanned copy-cum-re-verification of answer book, he/she will have to pay Rs 1,000 per paper through Mee Seva or AP Online centre. The fee once paid cannot re-funded. The last date for payment of fee is April 21.

