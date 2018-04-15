Telangana (DOST) degree admissions 2018: Important dates, seat allotment and other details

Telangana DOST admissions 2018: Important dates for the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) admissions 2018 have been released. Important dates for the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) admissions 2018 have been released.

Telangana DOST admissions 2018: The schedule for the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) admissions 2018 has been released on the official portal — dost.cgg.gov.in. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the result for intermediate 1st and 2nd year examination and all those students who have cleared the 2nd year exams will now be going for the degree admission, through DOST. In order to obtain admission in degree programmes in universities in Telangan, they will be required to get themselves registered on the DOST portal. As per the released schedule, the official notification regarding the same will be releases on May 8 and the registration for the same will commence from May 10.

After seat allotment, students will be able to get admission in undergraduate courses at various colleges affiliated with Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Palamuru University for the academic session of 2019-19.

The online service DOST, brings all government colleges, autonomous colleges, private colleges and aided colleges under one umbrella giving the students a wide range of colleges and courses to choose. Last year, Aadhaar card details were being matched with the biometric details of all the candidates to avoid duplication or fake admissions cases.

DOST admission 2018, important dates

Notification release : May 8

Registration begins: May 10

Last date for registration: May 26

Registration with late fee of Rs 400: May 27 to 29

Seat allotment-first list: June 4

Reporting to colleges by students: June 5 to 12

Seat allotment-second list: June 19

Seat allotment-third List: June 30

The first year exams were conducted from February 28 to March 17, while the second year exams were held from March 1 to March 19 at around 1,294 centres. This year, a total of 4.55 lakh students from the first year appeared for the inter exams of which 62.35 per cent have passed. Girls have outnumbered boys by scoring pass percentage of 69 while boys are at 55.66 per cent. Similarly, for the second year intermediate students, the pass percentage is at 67.25 per cent. A total of 4,29,398 students gave the exam. The girls have outshone boys with a pass percentage of 73.2 per cent and boys are at 61 per cent.

The results were released by Deputy CM and Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari. An improvement in pass percentage has been witnessed as the percentage of students in intermediate this year has increased as compared to last year. On the official result declaration website, TSBIE has mentioned that result of 1st year general, 1st year vocational, 2nd year general and 2nd year vocational will be announced soon.

Also, according to the latest reports, the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be held from May 14 and practical examinations from May 24 to 28. The ethics and human values paper will be held on May 29 and environmental education exam on May 30.

