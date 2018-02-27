TSBIE IPE exams 2018 to begin from tomorrow, 9.63 lakh students to appear

TSBIE Inter exams 2018 hall tickets are available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. (Representational image) TSBIE Inter exams 2018 hall tickets are available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. (Representational image)

TSBIE Inter exams 2018: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will conduct the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) from tomorrow. A total of 9,63,546 students will appear for the first and second years that will end on 19. All the theory papers will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. The hall tickets are already released.

To curb malpractice, TSBIE has installed CCTV cameras in 1,294 examination centres across the state. There are jammers to block calls and 50 flying and 200 sitting squads will keep an eye on the exam. For students, the board has provided medical aid and drinking water facility.

Things to remember before entering the exam hall

— Students will be given 15 minutes of a grace period from 8:45 am to 9 am to enter the exam hall. If they reach late, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

— Students can do a recce of the exam centre. They can download the Exam Centre Locator app to reach their centres on time. The app updates them of real-time traffic updates and guides them towards the exam centre.

— No electronic gadgets are allowed inside the examination hall.

