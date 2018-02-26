Telangana Intermediate hall tickets 2018 for 1st, 2nd years released, download at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TSBIE inter hall tickets 2018: IPE examinations will be held from February 28 and will end on March 19 TSBIE inter hall tickets 2018: IPE examinations will be held from February 28 and will end on March 19

TSBIE inter hall tickets 2018: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall tickets for first and second year intermediate examinations. The students can download the hall tickets from the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in. IPE examinations will be held from February 28 and will end on March 19. A total of 9,63,546 students of first and second-year intermediate course are likely to appear for the examinations. This year, intermediate exams will be held in 1,294 centres across the 31 districts in the State.

Telangana intermediate exams 2018 hall tickets, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for hall tickets on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

For the TSBIE exams, the students will have to report before 7:30 am as it will be held from 8 am to 12 noon.

On November 7, the TSBIE published the timetable stating that the IPE March 2018 (theory) exams will begin from March 1 onwards. But later on, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education announced its IPE March 2018 (Theory) schedule that is slated to commence from February 28. The change in exam schedule, as per the TSBIE, is due to the common syllabus of both state boards.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd