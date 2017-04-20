Telangana intermediate 1st, 2nd year exams 2017: Apply for reverification, recounting of marks

Telangana inter 1st, 2nd year exams 2017 results were announced on April 16, 2017 Telangana inter 1st, 2nd year exams 2017 results were announced on April 16, 2017

Telangana inter results 2017: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has invited candidateswho appeared for their intermediate first and second year exams to apply for re-check or revaluation. The Board had announced the results for the intermediate examinations on April 16, 2017. The recounting and reverification facility is open until April 22, 2017. A total of 8,900,87 students appeared for the exam this year of whom 4,14,213 were from the second year.

The pass percentage stood at 57 per cent and there were 4,75,874 first year students who appeared of whom 2,70,738 students passed the exam.

Steps to recount marks for Telangana Inter exams 2017:

– Go to the official website for BIE Telangana (tsbie.cgg.gov.in).

– Click on the tab for “Student Online Services”.

– There are links provided for both “Reverification of valued answer Scripts” and “Recounting of Marks”.

– Click on the links provided.

– Enter your hall ticket number and click on “Get data”.

