TS-TET 2017 results to be declared on August 5 at tstet.cgg.gov.in

TSTET 2017 notification was released on June 10 TSTET 2017 notification was released on June 10

The Department of School Education Hyderabad will publish the result of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2017 on August 5 at tstet.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the result from the official website by following the steps written below:

The initial answer key for the exam was published on July 24 and the final answer keys were released on July 29.

TS TET 2017 result, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the exam (tstet.cgg.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for the result on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your details like registration number and password in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your score and take a print out of the same for further reference.

TS TET 2017 was conducted on July 23 in two phases. The first paper was held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second paper was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Paper 1 was for candidates aspiring to teach students from classes 1 to 5, paper 2 was for candidates who wish to teach students from classes 6 to 8.

As per a notification, 20 per cent weightage will be given to TS-TET scores and 80 per cent weightage for written test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT).

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd