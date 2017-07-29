TS TET 2017 final answer key to release today at tstet.cgg.gov.in

TS TET 2017 final answer key: The minimum marks required to clear the exam is 60 per cent and those who qualify would receive the TS TET certificate and marks memo which will be valid for a period of seven years. TS TET 2017 final answer key: The minimum marks required to clear the exam is 60 per cent and those who qualify would receive the TS TET certificate and marks memo which will be valid for a period of seven years.

The Department of School Education Hyderabad will release the final answer key for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2017 today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website.

The initial answer key for the exam was published on July 24, a day after the exam was conducted. Candidates were invited to check the key and submit objections online from July 25 to 27, 2017. The Department said that only those objections which have been submitted online will be accepted and that the final answer key will be made available on July 29.

TS TET 2017 was conducted on July 23 in two phases. The first paper was held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second paper was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Paper 1 was for candidates aspiring to teach students from classes 1 to 5, paper 2 was for candidates who wish to teach students from classes 6 to 8.

The minimum marks required to clear the exam is 60 per cent and those who qualify would receive the TS TET certificate and marks memo which will be valid for a period of seven years. Read | TS TET: Initial answer keys 2017 released at tstet.cgg.gov.in, click here

Steps to download TS TET 2017 final answer key:

– Go to the official website for the exam (tstet.cgg.gov.in).

– Click on the link for the final answer key.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Submit this information and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd