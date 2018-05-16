Tamil Nadu Plus Two results 2018 LIVE Updates: +2 results today, check at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Plus Two results 2018 LIVE Updates: The results of HSC or Plus Two examinations will be announced by May 16, according to the official website, tnresults.nic.in. All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official websites, apart from it, the results will be available at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. The Class 12 or plus 2 exams had begun from March 3 and concluded by April 6, 2018.
Nearly 8.66 lakh students from Plus Two have appeared for the exam. Among the candidates, about 4.63 lakh are girls and 4.03 lakh are boys. Two transgender candidates also registered for the Plus Two exam with about 5.32 lakh candidates are appearing in Tamil medium. In Chennai, over 50,00 students registered for their plus-2 exams from 156 exam centres. This year 103 prisoners also will write the exams at the centre in Puzhal prison.
Last year, about 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu, the results of which were released on May 19. Among them, 94.4 per cent students passed the exam and girls with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 89.3 per cent. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.
Highlights
To check result, the candidates have to keep their admit cards or roll number handy. When the result will be out, they have to enter their roll number and click on submit. The result will be displayed. Follow the below mentioned steps to check results:
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for results
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
From this year, the education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students. The exams for Class 10 commenced on April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. For class 11 (plus 1), the papers started from March 7, 2018 and ended by April 16.
Once released, all those students who had appeared for the same will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — tnresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic students are unable to open the website, they may also check their results on other websites such as — dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and examresults.net.
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is all set to release the results of HSC or Plus Two examinations today, on Wednesday, May 16. The announcement of the results will be made at 9:30 am. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams were conducted from March 3 to April 6, 2018. Last year, atotal of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.