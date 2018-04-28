TS POLYCET results 2018 to be declared today at polycetts.nic.in, steps to download

TS POLYCET results 2018: The exam is conducted for admission into diploma level programmes. TS POLYCET results 2018: The exam is conducted for admission into diploma level programmes.

TS POLYCET results 2018: The result of TS Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) will be declared today, on April 28, after 3 pm as per the sources. The Department of Technical Education, Government of Telangana will release it at the official website, polycetts.nic.in. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the website itself. The exam is conducted by state board of technical education and training, Hyderabad for admission into diploma level programmes conducted in government, aided, private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics run in existing private unaided engineering colleges.

No age restriction is set for attempting the exam. A candidate needs to obtain 36 marks out of 120 (30 per cent) in order to be declared passed in the examination. About 53,590 vacant seats are expected to be filled through this exam. After the results are out, the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad will publish the seat allotment procedure on the website. The exam was conducted on April 21, 2018.

TS POLYCET results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The duration of the exam was two hours and it was conducted in offline mode. There was only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of mathematics, physics and chemistry of class 10 (SSC) examination held in March/April-2018 as prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State. There were a total of 120 questions, with a choice of four responses. Only those candidates whose name will be there on the merit list will be called for counselling.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd