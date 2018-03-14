TS POLYCET 2018: Registration begins, check eligibility, paper pattern and important details

TS POLYCET 2018: A candidate needs to obtain 30 per cent in order to be declared passed in the examination. A candidate needs to obtain 30 per cent in order to be declared passed in the examination.

TS POLYCET 2018: The registration process for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) has begun today, on March 14. The exam is conducted by state board of technical education and training, Hyderabad for admission into diploma level programmes conducted in government, aided, private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics run in existing private unaided engineering colleges. There is no age restriction for appearing for the exam. A candidate needs to obtain 36 marks out of 120 (30 per cent) in order to be declared passed in the examination.

Courses offered

Civil Engineering

Architectural Assistantship

Mechanical Engineering

Automobile Engineering

Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Electronics & Communication Engineering

Electronics & Instrumentation

Computer Engineering

Information Technology

Mining Engineering

Commercial and Computer Practice

Garment Technology

Craft Technology

Home Science

Metallurgical Engineering

Chemical Engineering (Sandwich)

Computer Engineering (SW)

Embedded Systems (SW)

Electronics & Communication Engg (SW)

Industrial Electronics (SW)

Electronics and Video Engineering (SW)

Bio-Medical Engineering (SW)

Leather Technology (SW)

Footwear Technology (SW)

Textile Technology

Printing Technology (SW)

Packaging Technology (SW)

Chemical Engineering (Sugar Technology)

Chemical Engineering (Oil Tech.) (SW)

Chemical Engineering (Petro Chemicals) (SW)

Chemical Engineering (Plastics and Polymers) (SW)

Ceramic Engineering & Technology (SW)

Textile Technology (SW)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should belong to the state of Telangana/Andhra Pradesh

They should have passed SSC examination conducted by State Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana or any other examination recognised as equivalent thereto by the Board of Secondary Education, AP/TS. such as CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, TOSS, APOSS, class 10 examination conducted by various State Boards of Secondary Education in India with mathematics as one of the subjects and obtained atleast 35 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.

Those who appeared or are appearing for SSC or equivalent examination in March/April-2018 and whose results are awaited can also appear.

Exam pattern and scheme

The duration of the exam will be two hours. There will be only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of mathematics, physics and chemistry of class 10 (SSC) examination held in March/April-2018 as prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State.

There will be a total of 120 questions, with a choice of four responses.

— Mathematics: 60 questions, 60 marks

— Physics: 30 questions, 30 marks

— Chemistry: 30 questions, 30 marks

Important dates

Online application filling begins: March 14

Last date of filing online application form: April 11 till 5 pm

Entrance examination: April 21 (Saturday), 11.00 am to 1.00 pm

Results: April 28 (tentative)

