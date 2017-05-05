TS POLYCET 2017: Results to be declared soon at sbtet.telangana.gov.in

TS POLYCET 2017: The POLYCET 2017 paper was divided in three parts for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. TS POLYCET 2017: The POLYCET 2017 paper was divided in three parts for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

TS POLYCET 2017: The State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana (SBTET) will declare the results for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2017 today. Candidates who have appeared for the paper and are eagerly waiting for the results will be notified about its announcement on this page.

The examination was held on April 24, 2017 from 11 am to 1 pm, the registration process for which ended in March. Candidates who clear the TS POLYCET 2017 exam will be eligible for admission to polytechnics and engineering institutions across the state in various Diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering and technology.

The POLYCET 2017 paper was divided in three parts for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates had to answer 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The questions were available in both Telugu and English.

Read | TS POLYCET exam 2017: Check out the registration process, important dates

Steps to download the TS POLYCET exam results 2017:

– Go to the official website for SBTET (sbtet.telangana.gov.in).

– Scroll over the “Allied Portals” tab and click on “Polycet Portal”.

– In the new portal, click on the notification for the POLYCET 2017 results.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on TS POLYCET 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd