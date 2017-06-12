TS PGECET 2017 result declared at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, check your scores now

TS PGECET 2017 result: Candidates who appeared for the PGECET exam can check their result at pgecet.tsche.ac.in TS PGECET 2017 result: Candidates who appeared for the PGECET exam can check their result at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Osmania University has released Telangana PGECET 2017 result on the official website. On behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the exam was held from May 29 to June 1, 2017 . TS PGECET is conducted for admission into PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy (Me / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

In a notification, TSCHE has informed that the vacant seats after admitting GATE/GPAT qualified candidates will be filled with the candidates based on the rank/ percentile score secured in the TS PGECET- 2017 Entrance Test. The link for GATE / GPAT candidates for registration has been activated.

Candidates who appeared for the PGECET exam can check their result at pgecet.tsche.ac.in by following the steps written below:

TS PGECET 2017 result, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to official website mentioned above

Step 2: One the homepage, click on the download score card link.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your exam hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on ‘Download rank card’

Step 5: Check your result and if needed, take a print out.

