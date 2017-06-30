TS PECET 2017: Results, rank cards released at pecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PECET 2017: The PECET exams were conducted from June 5, 2017 for students seeking admission to BPEd (2 year) and DPEd (2 year) courses. TS PECET 2017: The PECET exams were conducted from June 5, 2017 for students seeking admission to BPEd (2 year) and DPEd (2 year) courses.

TS PECET 2017: Mahatma Gandhi University has released the results and rank cards of the Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TSPECET) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website of the the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The PECET exams were conducted from June 5, 2017 for students seeking admission to BPEd (2 year) and DPEd (2 year) courses. The exam was split in two parts— part 1 was the physical efficiency tests for 400 marks while part 2 was the in-game skill test for 100 marks. Read | TS EAMCET seat allotment 2017 result declared, click here

Part 2 included sports like badminton, kabaddi, basketball, kho-kho, cricket, football, tennis, handball, volleyball and hockey while part 1 included a 100 metre run, an 800 meter run and “putting the shot” of 6 and 4 kgs for men and women respectively.

Steps to download TSPECET 2017 rank cards:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the exam (pecet.tsche.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the link provided to “download rankcard”.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on “Get rank card”.

Step 5: Download the rank card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

