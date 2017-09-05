TS EdCET 2017: Web counselling, certificate verification dates released at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2017: Candidates should note that the certificate verification and web counselling process will take place from September 7 to September 15, 2017. TS EdCET 2017: Candidates should note that the certificate verification and web counselling process will take place from September 7 to September 15, 2017.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a notice regarding the certificate verification and web options for the state Common Entrance Test for BEd courses. Candidates should note that the certificate verification and web counselling process will take place from September 7 to September 15, 2017.

The web counselling will take place for five subjects including English, physical science, mathematics, biological science and social studies starting at 9 am each day. Counselling for special category candidates will take place from September 7 to 10, 2017.

“The Candidates desired to change their options can change only on 16.9.2017,” TSCHE said in the notification. The Council further stated that mere attendance of web counselling does not guarantee candidates a seat. A processing fee of Rs 600 (Rs 500 for SC/ST) needs to be payed along withthe tuition fee as fixed by the government.

Help Line Centres will verify the biometric details provided by the candidates during the exam time of TS EdCET 2017 and the Council stated that it is compulsory to attend certificate verification.

Documents required for verification:

– TS EdCET rank card and hall ticket

– Degree certificate and memorandum of marks

– Intermediate Memo-cum pass certificate

– SSC or its equivalent marks memo

– Study certificates from 9th class to Graduation

– Residence certificate

– Transfer Certificate

– Income certificate issued on or after 01.04.2017

– Aadhar Card

– Caste certificate issued by Competent Authority

– PH/CAP/NCC/Sports/Minority certificate

– Xerox copies of all the above

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd