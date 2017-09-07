The aspirants can check details at the official website – edcetadm.tsche.ac.in The aspirants can check details at the official website – edcetadm.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the certificate verification and web options for Common Entrance Test for BEd courses from today. The counselling will end on September 15, 2017. Candidates can exercise web options from September 9 till September 15. The aspirants can check details at the official website – edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

The test was conducted for five subjects including mathematics, physical science, biological science, social studies and English.

List of documents required for verification process:

— TS EdCET rank card and hall ticket

— Degree certificates and memorandum of marks

— Study certificate from Class 9 to graduation

— Intermediate memo-cum pass certificate

— SSC or its equivalent marks memo

— Residence Certificate

— Transfer Certificate

— Aadhaar Card

— Income Certificate issued on or after April 1, 2017

— Caste certificate issued by Competent Authority

— PH/CAP/NCC/Sports/Minority Certificate- TS EdCET rank card and hall ticket

Make sure to carry print out of all certificates. Processing fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 300 and for others Rs 600. Read | TS EdCET 2017: Web counseling begins from today, check details here

The Osmania University, Hyderabad conducts the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to select candidates for admission to BEd (2 years) regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana for the academic year 2017-2018.

