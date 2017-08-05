TS EdCET 2017 rank cards released by Osmania University at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2017 rank cards: The test was conducted for five subjects including mathematics, physical science, biological science, social studies and English. TS EdCET 2017 rank cards: The test was conducted for five subjects including mathematics, physical science, biological science, social studies and English.

Osmania University, Hyderabad, has released the rank cards for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2017 on Saturday. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their rank cards from the official website.

TS EdCET 2017 was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm on July 16 and the results for the same were released on July 27. The exam was conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Read | TS EdCET 2017 results declared by Osmania University, click here

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to two-year regular BEd course at various colleges across Telangana for the academic term of 2017-18. The test was conducted for five subjects including mathematics, physical science, biological science, social studies and English.

Steps to download TS EdCET 2017 rank cards:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the exam (edcet.tsche.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the link provided to download the rank cards.

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and date of birth in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download the rank cards and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd