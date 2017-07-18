TS EdCET 2017: Preliminary answer key to release tomorrow at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2017: TS EdCET 2017 was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm on July 16 this year for which the notification was released in June. TS EdCET 2017: TS EdCET 2017 was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm on July 16 this year for which the notification was released in June.

Osmania University will release the preliminary answer key for the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2017 on Tuesday, July 19. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can cross-check their answers by downloading the key from the official website (see steps below to know how).

TS EdCET 2017 was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm on July 16 this year for which the notification was released in June. Those who wish to submit objections can do so before July 22, 2017 after which no objection will be accepted. The results for the exam will be declared on the website on July 28.

The exam is conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission to two-year regular BEd course at various colleges across Telangana for the academic term of 2017-18.

Steps to download Osmania Univesity TS EdCET 2017 answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website for TS EdCET (edcet.tsche.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for the preliminary key.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided (if required).

Step 4: Download the key and cross check your answers.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd