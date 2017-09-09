TS EdCET 2017 counselling 2017 web options link open at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2017 counselling 2017: The web options for all subjects and all ranks will carry on till September 15. TS EdCET 2017 counselling 2017: The web options for all subjects and all ranks will carry on till September 15.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has acivated the link for students to exercise their web options. Candidates who have applied for counselling process for through the state common entrance test for BEd courses (TS EdCET 2017), can fill in their choices for colleges and medical seats today.

The web option dates for the first round will be open on September 9 and 10, 2017 for students who have secured ranks 1 to 7,500 in TS EdCET 2017. Candidates who wish to apply for mathematics and biological science courses and have secured ranks between 7,501 to the last rank for maths and from 1 to 4,000 for biological sciences are required to report for certificate verification on September 9, 2017. Read | TS EdCET 2017: Web counseling begins, check details here

The web options for all subjects and all ranks will carry on till September 15. The certificate verification began on September 7 and will be closed by September 13 this year.

Steps to exercise TS EdCET 2017 counselling 2017 web options:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the exam (edcetadm.tsche.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for “Web options”.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided to login

Step 4: Select your options and submit the details.

Step 5: Save a copy of your selected options for further reference.

