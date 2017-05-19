TS ECET 2017: Results to be announced tomorrow at ecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ECET 2017: Question papers, preliminary keys, response sheets and objections are already available on the official site for candidates to cross-check their answers. TS ECET 2017: Question papers, preliminary keys, response sheets and objections are already available on the official site for candidates to cross-check their answers.

TS ECET 2017: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has announced that the results for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) will be declared tomorrow. Candidates can check their results from the official website and this page for updates.

The examination was conducted for Diploma holders and for BSc (Mathematics) degree holders for admission to Bachelor of Education (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) courses in the state from the academic term of 2017-18. The exam was conducted on May 6, 2017 from 2 pm to 5 pm by JNTUH on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

Question papers, preliminary keys, response sheets and objections are already available on the official site for candidates to cross-check their answers. The time for raising objections, however, is over.

Read | Telangana common entrance tests 2017: Check exam dates, schedule here

Steps to download TS ECET 2017 score cards:

– Go to the official website for the examination (ecet.tsche.ac.in).

– A notification will be displayed once the results are announced.

– Click on the results notification for TS ECET 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit the information.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on TS ECET exam, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd