TS EAMCET seat allotment 2017 result declared, download at tseamcet.nic.in

TSCHE will today announce the seat allotment result of TS EAMCET 2017 on the official website – tseamcet.nic.in. Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. The counselling had begun on June 12. JNTU conducted TS EAMCET 2017 on May 12 for admissions into professional colleges of the state. As many as 1.31 lakh aspirants have appeared to take admissions under engineering and technology courses, while another 73 thousand appeared for agriculture and medical programmes.

As per reports, last year nearly 9,000 seats remained vacant after the first phase of seat allotment. This year, TSCHE has lower the number of seats from 67,000 seats to 64,300.

TS EAMCET 2017 seat allotment result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website – tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the EAMCET allotment 2017 link

Step 3: Enter your ROC form number, hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

Step 4: Your allotment result will be displayed

The results were announced on May 22 in which total 98,596 candidates were declared qualified in engineering stream.

In case the candidates need to receive some information then they can access it through SMS. They need to type TSEAMCET (Counseling keyword) NUMERIC CODE (Code specified for query) XXXXXXXX (Hall Ticket Number) and send SMS to +91 9731979899.

NUMERIC CODE = 01 (for Login ID)

XXXXXXXX = Your TSEAMCET Hall Ticket Number

Example : TSEAMCET 01 43632401

