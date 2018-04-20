TS EAMCET 2018 hall tickets to release soon, download at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET hall tickets 2018 will be available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in TS EAMCET hall tickets 2018 will be available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET hall tickets 2018: JNTU will publish the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (TS EAMCET) examination admit card today, April 20, on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (Eamcet) of Telangana will be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7. It will be held online for the first time in the state.

Under ‘tatkal’ scheme, the candidates who have not registered for the TS EAMCET exams can do so by submitting online applications. They need to submit Rs 5,000 as late fees by April 24. Once released, the candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website by following the steps written below:

TS EAMCET 2018 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1- Visit the official website

Step 2- On the homepage, click on TS EAMCET 2018 hall tickets

Step 3- Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4- The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 5- Download and take a print out for further reference.

Remember to carry your hall ticket in the exam hall or else the authority will not allow you to sit. Over two lakh candidates appear for the EAMCET exams every year.

TS EAMCET 2018 mock test

Aspirants can also practice mock test posted by the TSCHE on the official website. The test explains the examination pattern and how one should attempt the online exam with clear instructions in both Telugu and English. One has to log in to the official website and click on the relevant mock test link. Students have the option to choose which question they want to appear or they can go to the next question without attempting the previous one. They can revisit the question whenever they feel like answering it and also mark a question for review later.

