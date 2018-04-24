TS EAMCET 2018: Last few days preparation strategy

TS EAMCET 2018: This year, the agriculture and medical examinations will be conducted on May 2 and 3, and the engineering examinations on May 4, 5 and 7. This year, the agriculture and medical examinations will be conducted on May 2 and 3, and the engineering examinations on May 4, 5 and 7.

TS EAMCET 2018: With only few more days left for TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy,Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test), candidates must be busy brushing up their preparation and revision must be in full swing. The exam is being conducted by Jawaharlal NehruTechnological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges for the academic year 2018-2019. This year, the Agriculture and Medical examinations will be conducted on May 2 and 3, and the Engineering examinations on May 4, 5 and 7.

In order to enhance you confidence, make sure you practice question papers of at least past 10 years well. This will not only help you in developing an examination temperament but will also help in better time management for the D-day. Prepare error-notes i.e. a list of all the errors you made in the practice tests. Have a look at it before exam.

Check out the below mentioned tips to perform well in the exam.

1) Focus more on Math and Biology as both these subjects require immense practice. Also, focus more Organic and Inorganic Chemistry.

2) A large share of questions in Physics is formula-based, therefore, it is advisable to prepare a chapter-wise chart of all the formulae and pin it in front of your study table for quick revisions.

3) It is advisable to first attempt all the easy questions as this will boost your confidence to attempt those with greater difficulty level.

4) Over 70 per cent question are expected to be of easy to medium difficulty level and formula based question

5) This is a crucial phase of test preparation and you should consult your teachers even for small doubts as clearing concepts is vital

6) NCERT syllabus should be your primary focus area as almost 90 per cent questions are usually framed from it

7) Maintain notes on the formulae and reactions that you often tend to forget

8) Don’t spend too much time on any question. You have to solve 160 questions in three hours which is quite tough. It’s okay to leave a few.

9) Don’t get tensed in any stage of preparation or exam

10) Work around your sleep pattern and make sure you sleep for atleast seven hours the night before your exam

Subject wise focus

Mathematics: Probability, permutations and combinations, matrices (determinants), circles, straight lines, general solutions, properties of triangles, differentiation and probability, integral calculus, vector algebra, trigonometric equations, definite differential calculus circles, mathematical induction, partial fractions, polar coordinates and random variables.

Physics: Units and dimensions, kinematics dynamics, gravitation, elasticity, hydrodynamics, thermodynamics, atomic physics, sound and general physics.

Chemistry: Atomic structure, periodic table, chemical bonding, acids and bases, solutions, chemical kinetics and thermodynamics

Inputs from UdayNath Mishra, Chief Academic Officer, BasicFirst

