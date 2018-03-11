TS EAMCET 2018 registration: Exam pattern, eligibility and application procedure

TS EAMCET 2018: The last date for submission of online application without late fee is April 4. The last date for submission of online application without late fee is April 4.

TS EAMCET 2018: The registration process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy,Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) started on March 4 at the official website-eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The exam is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges for the academic year 2018-2019.

Courses offered

— BE, B Tech/B Tech (Bio-Tech)/B Tech (Diary Technology)/ B Tech (Ag. Engineering)/ B Pharmacy/B Tech (Food Technology (FT))/B Sc (Hons.) Agriculture/B Sc (Hons.) Horticulture/B Sc (Forestry)/BVSc & AH/BFSc.

— Pharm-D

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

For engineering, bio- technology, B Tech (dairy technology), B Tech (ag. engineering) and for 50 per cent seats in B Pharmacy, BTech (food technology (FT) courses.

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) with mathematics, physics along with chemistry/biotechnology/biology as optionals or related vocational courses in the fields of engineering and technology, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh along with bridge course or courses conducted by it or any other examination recognised as equivalent

Or

Candidates should have passed or appeared at the final year of the diploma examination in engineering conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh or any other examination recognised as equivalent thereto by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana/AP.

For B Sc (Hons) agriculture/B Sc (Hons) horticulture/B Sc (forestry)/BV Sc & AH/ BF Sc and for remaining 50 per cent seats in B Tech (FT) courses

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) or any examination recognised as equivalent thereto by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh with any two/three of the subjects indicated in the official notification.

For B Pharmacy course

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of the intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) with physics, chemistry and biology optionals, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh or any other examination recognised by the university as equivalent thereto.

For Pharm –D course

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) with physics, chemistry and mathematics or biology optionals conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh or any other examination recognised by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh as equivalent thereto or should have passed or appeared at the final year of the diploma

examination in pharmacy course conducted by the Telangana/Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training or any other examination.

Important dates

Lat date for submission of online application without late fee: April 4

Correction of online application data: April 6 to 9

Hall tickets availability: April 20 to May 1

TS EAMCET (Agriculture and Medical): May 2 and 3

TS EAMCET (Engineering): May 4, 5 and 7

