TS EAMCET 2018: Online application process extended to April 24, hall ticket to be available tomorrow

TS EAMCET 2018: This year, the Medical and Agriculture examination will be held on May 2 and 3, and the Engineering examinations on May 4, 5 and 7

TS EAMCET 2018: The candidates who have still not registered for the TS EAMCET exams can do so by submitting online applications with an additional late fee of Rs 5,000. The candidates have to submit the online applications on or before April 24.

Meanwhile, the admit card for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (TS EAMCET) examinations are scheduled to be released tomorrow, April 20, on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Once released, the candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website.

Every year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad conducts the examination on behalf of TSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges. This year, the Medical and Agriculture examination will be held on May 2 and 3, and the Engineering examinations on May 4, 5 and 7.

TS EAMCET 2018 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1- Visit the official website

Step 2- On the homepage, click on TS EAMCET 2018 hall tickets

Step 3- Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4- The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 5- Download and take a print out for further reference.

Remember to carry your hall ticket in the exam hall or else the authority will not allow you to sit.

Paper pattern and syllabus:

The engineering examinations will be held on papers such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry. For details on syllabus, please click here

The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will be held on papers like Botany, Zoology, Physics, Chemistry. For details on syllabus, please click here.

TS EAMCET 2018: Important dates

Last date for submission of online application with late fee of Rs 5,000: April 24, 2018

Last date for submission of online application without late fee: April 4

Correction of online application data: April 6 to 9

Hall tickets availability: April 20 to May 1

TS EAMCET (Agriculture and Medical): May 2 and 3

TS EAMCET (Engineering): May 4, 5 and 7

About TS EAMCET

Telangana State Council of Higher Education conducts the entrance test every year for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical courses. This year, the Agriculture and Medical examinations will be conducted on May 2 and 3, and the Engineering examinations on May 4, 5 and 7. The council is primarily a coordinating body between the University Grants Commission (UGC), the State Government and the Universities.

