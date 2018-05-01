TS EAMCET 2018 tomorrow: Follow these instructions before you enter exam hall

TS EAMCET 2018: The entrance exam will be held online for the first time in the state. The entrance exam will be held online for the first time in the state.

TS EAMCET 2018: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2018 is all set to be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad from tomorrow, May 2. The exam for medical and agriculture will be held on May 2 and 3 and for engineering will be conducted on May 4, 5 and 7. The exam is carried out for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges. Students must be busy brushing up their end moment preparation and must be thorough with the syllabus by now.

The entrance exam will be held online for the first time in the state. Through this exam, admission will be provided into BE, BTech/BTech (Bio-Tech)/BTech (diary technology)/BTech (Agriculture engineering)/BPharmacy/BTech (food technology (FT))/BSc (Hons) agriculture/BSc (Hons) horticulture/BSc (forestry)/BVSc and AH/BFSc and Pharm-D.

TS EAMCET 2018: Important instructions and rules

1) Hall Ticket: The most important document which a candidate needs to carry at the examination hall is the hall ticket. It will contain details such as roll number, exam duration, examination venue and others. It is mandatory to carry the same, without which the entry of candidates will be prohibited. Candidates should keep the hall ticket inside their bag a night before the exam to avoid any last moment rush. Along with it, candidates are also required to bring their filled in online application form, with duly affixed recent colour photograph, attested by a gazetted officer or principal of the college. The form should possess left-hand thumb impression of the candidate in the space provided.

2) Be on time: Leave your house on time. It is always better to reach the examination centre an hour earlier than getting late and missing out giving the exam. As per official instructions, candidates should arrive at the examination hall at least an hour before the examination in order to familiarise himself/herself with the online examination. No one will be allowed to enter the venue once the TS EAMCET has commenced.

3) Items to be carried: Candidates are required to bring a good ballpoint pen (blue or black), attested copy of caste certificate (in case of SC/ST category candidates only who have not provided the caste certificate) and application number during the online submission.

4) Items prohibited: Candidates should not bring logbooks, tables, calculators, pagers, cell phones etc., into the examination hall. In case one is found with any of these, his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled.

