TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket released, download at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2018: The hall ticket for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (TS EAMCET) examinations has been released today, April 20, 2018 on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket from the official website till May 1.

Meanwhile, the online application process is still open, the candidates desire to apply can apply on or before April 24 with a late fee of Rs 5,ooo and April 28 with a late fee of Rs 10,000. To download the hall tickets, log in using your registration number. Click on the hall ticket link flashing on the homepage and download the admit card by entering relevant details in the box provided.

TS EAMCET 2018: Important date

Last date for submission of online application with late fee of Rs 10,000: April 28, 2018

Last date for submission of online application with late fee of Rs 5,000: April 24, 2018

Last date for submission of online application without late fee: April 4

Correction of online application data: April 6 to 9

Hall tickets availability: April 20 to May 1

TS EAMCET (Agriculture and Medical) exams: May 2 and 3 (10 to 1 PM, 3 to 6 PM)

TS EAMCET (Engineering) exams: May 4, 5 and 7 (10 to 1 PM, 3 to 6 PM)

About TS EAMCET

Telangana State Council of Higher Education conducts the entrance test every year for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical courses. This year, the Agriculture and Medical examinations will be conducted on May 2 and 3, and the Engineering examinations on May 4, 5 and 7. The council is primarily a coordinating body between the University Grants Commission (UGC), the State Government and the Universities.

