TS EAMCET 2018 hall tickets to release tomorrow: How to download from eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket: The candidates can download the admit card between April 20 to May 1. (Representational image) TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket: The candidates can download the admit card between April 20 to May 1. (Representational image)

TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket: The admit card for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (TS EAMCET) examinations is scheduled to be available on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in on April 20. The candidates who are giving examinations this year can download the hall tickets from the official website, once released. The exam is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges for the academic year 2018-2019.

All those candidates who have not registered for the exam till now can do so by submitting online applications with an additional late fee of Rs 5000. The last date to submit the fully-filled forms is by April 24. The candidates who are in their last moment of preparation can avail the mock test series to get a rough idea about the paper pattern of the examinations.

TS EAMCET 2018 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1- Visit the official website mentioned

Step 2- On the homepage, click on TS EAMCET 2018 hall tickets

Step 3- Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4- The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 5- Download and take a print out for further reference.

Remember to carry your hall ticket in the exam hall or else the authority will not allow you to sit.

Courses offered

— BE, B Tech/B Tech (Bio-Tech)/B Tech (Dairy Technology)/ B Tech (Ag. Engineering)/ B Pharmacy/B Tech (Food Technology (FT))/B Sc (Hons.) Agriculture/B Sc (Hons.) Horticulture/B Sc (Forestry)/BVSc & AH/BFSc.

— Pharm-D

TS EAMCET 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

For engineering, bio- technology, B Tech (dairy technology), B Tech (ag. engineering) and for 50 per cent seats in B Pharmacy, BTech (food technology (FT) courses.

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) with mathematics, physics along with chemistry/biotechnology/biology as optionals or related vocational courses in the fields of engineering and technology, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh along with bridge course or courses conducted by it or any other examination recognised as equivalent

Or

Candidates should have passed or appeared at the final year of the diploma examination in engineering conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh or any other examination recognised as equivalent thereto by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana/AP.

For B Sc (Hons) agriculture/B Sc (Hons) horticulture/B Sc (forestry)/BV Sc & AH/ BF Sc and for remaining 50 per cent seats in B Tech (FT) courses

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) or any examination recognised as equivalent thereto by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh with any two/three of the subjects indicated in the official notification.

For B Pharmacy course

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of the intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) with physics, chemistry and biology optionals, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh or any other examination recognised by the university as equivalent thereto.

For Pharm –D course

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) with physics, chemistry and mathematics or biology optionals conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh or any other examination recognised by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh as equivalent thereto or should have passed or appeared at the final year of the diploma examination in pharmacy course conducted by the Telangana/Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training or any other examination.

Paper pattern and syllabus:

The engineering examinations will be held on papers like, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry. For details on syllabus, please click here

The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will be held on papers like Botany, Zoology, Physics, Chemistry. For details on syllabus, please click here.

TS EAMCET 2018: Important dates

Last date for submission of online application without late fee: April 4

Correction of online application data: April 6 to 9

Hall tickets availability: April 20 to May 1

TS EAMCET (Agriculture and Medical): May 2 and 3

TS EAMCET (Engineering): May 4, 5 and 7

About TS EAMCET

Telangana State Council of Higher Education conducts the entrance test every year for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical courses. This year, the Agriculture and Medical examinations will be conducted on May 2 and 3, and the Engineering examinations on May 4, 5 and 7. The council is primarily a coordinating body between the University Grants Commission (UGC), the State Government and the Universities.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd