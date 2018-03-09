TS EAMCET 2018: Application process begins, know how to apply

TS EAMCET 2018 will be held in May. TS EAMCET 2018 will be held in May.

TS EAMCET 2018: The Telangana EAMCET (engineering, agriculture, medical common entrance test) registration has started from this week. The notification and other details are available at the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) website – tsche.ac.in. The exam will be held from May 2 to 7, 2018 in both morning and evening shifts. All the aspirants who clear the entrance examination will be eligible for admission in BE, BTech, BSc courses in agriculture and technology at various recognised institutions in the state.

Application fee: For general category, it is Rs 400, for SC/ST category candidates and Rs 800 for all other candidates. In case, a candidate wants to apply for both the groups, they will have to pay Rs. 800 for SC/ST categories and Rs 1600 for all other categories.

Exam schedule: The morning schedule begins from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon exams are scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Agriculture and medical: May 2 and May 3

Engineering: May 4, 5 and 7

TS EAMCET 2018: Important dates

Last date for submission of application fee: April 4

Correction of online application data: April 6 to April 9

Last date to submit online application with late fee of Rs 500 fine: April 11

Last date to submit online application with late fee of Rs 1000: April 18

Last date to submit online application with late fee of Rs 5000: April 24

Last date to submit online application with late fee of Rs 10000: April 28

Download of hall tickets: April 20, 2018 to May 1, 2018

Exam date for agriculture and medical group: May 2 and May 3

Exam date for engineering group: May 4, 5 and 7

TS EAMCET 2018, here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website and click on EAMCET 2018 link

Step 2: Click on application fee payment through this option.

Step 3: Fill the application form

Step-4: After submission of application form, take out a print out

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd