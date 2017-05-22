TS EAMCET results 2017 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, know how to download

TS EAMCET 2017: Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admissions into various courses except MBBS and BDS in the state of Telangana. TS EAMCET 2017: Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admissions into various courses except MBBS and BDS in the state of Telangana.

TS EAMCET 2017: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has released the results for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website and check here for updates.

The TS EAMCET 2017 exam was conducted by JNTUH on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on May 12 , 2017. The Engineering exam was held from 10 am to 1 pm and and the Agriculture and Medical exam was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admissions into various courses except MBBS and BDS in the state of Telangana. For admission in medical colleges, the students had to appear for NEET which was held on May 7. The answer keys for TS EAMCET are available on the official website and candidates had until May 16 to submit objections.

Steps to download the TS EAMCET 2017 results:

– Go to the official website for TS EAMCET 2017 (eamcet.tsche.ac.in).

– Click on the tab for the 2017 results.

– Enter your registration number and hall ticket number in the fields provided.

– Type the code and click on submit.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

