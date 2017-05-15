TS EAMCET 2017: Preliminary answer keys released, submit objections by May 16

TS EAMCET 2017: The preliminary exam was conducted on May 12, 2017. TS EAMCET 2017: The preliminary exam was conducted on May 12, 2017.

TS EAMCET 2017: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has released the answer keys for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download the answer keys from the official website.

The answer keys are available for the preliminary exam which was conducted on May 12, 2017. Candidates can also submit objections to the answer key before 5 pm on May 16, 2017.

“The Objections on preliminary key have to be submitted through online mode only,” the university said in a notice published on Saturday adding that other modes will not be entertained for the submission of objections. The TS EAMCET Convener also specified that objections should be submitted with proper justification.

Steps to check answer key for TS EAMCET 2017:

– Go to the official website for TS EAMCET (eamcet.tsche.ac.in).

– Click on the link for the “Preliminary Keys”.

– Select between “Preliminary Key for Eng” and “Preliminary Key for Am”.

– Download the key and check your answers.

Steps to submit TS EAMCET preliminary key objections:

– Go to the official website for TS EAMCET (eamcet.tsche.ac.in).

– Click on the link for the “Preliminary Key objections”.

– Enter your registration and hall ticket number in the fields provided and login.

– Submit objection and keep a copy for further reference.

