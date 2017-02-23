TS EAMCET 2017: Application forms to release on February 27

TS EAMCET 2017: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the schedule for EAMCET exam. The Council will conduct the engineering and agriculture Common Entrance Test 2017 on May 12 for admissions into various courses except MBBS and BDS.
The official notification will be released on February 27 while the candidates can submit the online applications from March 3 onwards. The results of TS EAMCET will be out on May 22, 2017.
As per reports, the applicants can download the hall tickets from May 1. The answer keys will be released on May 13 and objections will be received till May 18.
Schedule for Telangana entrance exams 2017:
TS ECET- May 6, 2017
TS EAMCET- May 12, 2017
TS PECET- May 16, 2017
TS ICET- May 18, 2017
TS LAWCET- May 27, 2017
TS PG LAWCET- May 27, 2017
TS EdCET- May 28, 2017
TS PGECET- May 30, 2017
Last year, the EAMCET paper was leaked twice and therefore the exam was held three times. Many top officials were arrested. This year, the authority is planning strict measures to prevent such irregularities.
Read: NEET: Supreme Court refuses to hear plea to include Urdu in exam