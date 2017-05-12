TS EAMCET 2017: Answer key to be released soon, know how to download

TS EAMCET 2017: Candidates can submit objections to questions once they have gone through the answer key. TS EAMCET 2017: Candidates can submit objections to questions once they have gone through the answer key.

TS EAMCET 2017: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon release the answer keys for the state Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET). Candidates who have appeared for the paper can check their results from the official website and visit this page again to be notified when the results are declared.

TS EAMCET 2017 was conducted on May 12, 2017 at 27 centres across the country by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. Candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for admission in BE, BTech, BSc courses in Agriculture and Technology at various recognised institutions in the state.

Candidates can submit objections to questions once they have gone through the answer key which is likely to be released tomorrow. The EAMCET paper was leaked twice since last year which caused the exam to be held thrice.

Steps to download the TS EAMCET 2017 answer key:

– Go to the official website of TS EAMCET (eamcet.tsche.ac.in).

– On the homepage, click on TS EAMCET 2017 answer keys.

– Enter your registration number and other details.

– The hall ticket will be displayed.

– Download and take a print out.

